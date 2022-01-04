ST. JOSEPH — Georgia "Gina" Hayes, 78, of St. Joseph passed away at 12:57 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 2, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
No public services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Gina was born July 17, 1943, in Lackawanna, N.Y., the daughter of George J. and Mary Ann (Wetzler) Vuich. She married Glenn Hayes Jr. on June 30, 1979, in New York.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Patrick) Zagorski of St. Joseph, Michelle Roesener of Cleveland, Tenn., Michael (Joey Ciraolo) Kovacs of Forestville, Calif., Miranda Orsted of North Carolina and Christopher Glenn (Aurora Erickson) Hayes of Lowell, Mass.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her brother, Joseph Vuich, and sister, Mary Clarke, both of Melbourne, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Gina was a homemaker. She also served as a foster parent for several decades.
Condolences maybe left at freesefh.com.