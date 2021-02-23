URBANA — Ginger Deann Spillers (Eddy), age 49, of Urbana passed away on Feb. 11, 2021. She spent her last moments in her favorite place, in Florida near the ocean, and with her husband of 30 years, Dave. Ginger had a tenacious spirit, that was evident even through her three-year battle with lung cancer.
Ginger is survived by her husband, David A Spillers; her children, Megan D Spillers and Noah D Spillers; her granddaughter, Ophelia Spillers; mother, Deanna M Johnson; brother, Dennis Jr. (Stephanie) Eddy, and their children, Jenna Eddy, Madison (Nick) Duden and Wesley Eddy; brother, Ray Eddy; stepbrother Brett Knowles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Eddy Sr.
Ginger was born March 26, 1971, in Urbana. Growing up, she lived in various places across the country but returned to Urbana, where she graduated from Urbana High School in 1989. She married her husband in September of 1990 and remained in the area for the remainder of her life, making yearly trips to her favorite place in Melbourne Beach, Fla.
Ginger was a strong-minded businessperson, and in 2003, after various business ventures, she and her husband opened area small business Ohana Pools, Spas & Billiards. Her passion was making memories by the water with her family and sought to bring these same experiences to other families through their products. The business is still family-owned and continuing to honor Ginger’s passion through their work.
Ginger was quick and easy to make friends; she leaves behind many people who consider her family. She was a passionate, hardworking individual, always putting her heart into what she did — whether it was spending time with her loved ones or serving her customers. She lived to serve others, especially her family, and her pets, as she was an animal lover at heart. Her attitude and optimism were infectious; as she fought her illness, she spoke with people everywhere she went — and always left with new friends. Ginger never met a stranger and will be missed dearly by all in her life.
A celebration of Ginger's life will be held on March 7, 2021, at the Salt Fork Center in Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road in Homer from noon to 2 p.m.