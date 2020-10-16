TUSCOLA — Virginia May "Gini" Montgomery, 88, of Tuscola, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Gini was born on Aug. 24, 1932, in Elgin, the daughter of James and Verna Yeckley McAlpin. She had one brother, William McAlpin. He preceded her in death.
Gini grew up in and attended school in Plainfield. She married John "Jack" Gans, together they had two daughters. Surviving are Lisa (Steve) Long of White Heath and Danee Asemgar of San Francisco, Calif.
She later married Owen Montgomery from Monticello. He preceded her in death. Gini was blessed with three stepsons: Charles (Tiana) Montgomery and Richard (Billie) Montgomery, both of Monticello survive. Robert Montgomery preceded her in death. His wife Peggy survives and resides in Kansas City, Kan. She has eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She and her partner Terry Van Dorn were together for the last 22 years. He survives in Tuscola. Also surviving are her stepdaughters, Teresa Waters of Tuscola and Vicki Carter of Camargo. Stepdaughters Brenda Franklin and Linda Dallas preceded her in death.
Gini was a homemaker most of her life and a fantastic cook. She also worked in retail at a clothing store where she shared her excellent fashion sense with others. She also enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and socializing with family and friends. She had various groups of lady friends over the years she enjoyed getting together with for meals, activities or just to share a drink and stories. She enjoyed traveling over the years and especially enjoyed going to Biloxi, Miss., for a few months in the winter.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.