MAHOMET — Girish Mithabhai Vakil, 91, passed away Saturday (June 12, 2021) at home in Mahomet.
He was born on June 29, 1929, in India, to Mithabhai and Diwaliben Vakil. Girish married Champaben Kaylan on March 3, 1959.
Girish is survived by his wife; children, Hansaben K. Patel, Praful Vakil, Amar Vakil and Varsha Vakil; niece, Kamini; nephew, Bhavesh; grandchildren, Mayand, Dhairav, Chaitanya, Divitya, Jitesh and Brijesh; and great-grandson, Pragyan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Girish was an avid reader, and he enjoyed taking long walks.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Carle Hospice. Please join Girish’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.