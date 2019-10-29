FORT WORTH, Texas — Gladys “Glady” Vance, 87, most recently of Austin, Texas, formerly of the Fort Worth/Arlington area, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born in 1932 in Parkville, Minn., to Frank and Suoma Linval. All four of her grandparents were immigrants from Finland. She graduated from Mount Iron High School in Mount Iron, Minn., and from Tarrant County Junior College in Fort Worth, Texas. She married Edward Vance in 1956 in Los Angeles.
With shorter stays in Los Angeles and Denver, Glady and Ed then spent 15 years in northern California, where three of their four children were born, before relocating to Texas.
Glady was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Millie; her husband, Ed; and her granddaughter, Sarah.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Vance of Champaign; daughter, Cindy (Victor) Paul of Greenville, Texas; son, Tom (Gina) Vance of Austin; daughter, Dana Vance of Austin; five grandchildren, April, David, Julia, Amy and Austin, all of Texas; brother, Frank Linval of Duluth, Minn.; and sister, Christine Pinsonnault of Mount Iron, Minn.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019, at Skyvue Funeral Home, Mansfield, Texas. Memorials may be given to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas.