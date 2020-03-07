SPRUCE PINE, Ala. — Gladyce O. Iverson, 94, of Spruce Pine, Ala., passed away on Sunday (March 1, 2020) after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer O. Iverson, and her infant son, Jeffery.
Gladyce was born on Jan. 18, 1926, in Waterloo, Ill. After spending most of her life in Illinois, she retired from Northrop Corp. as a supervisor in accounts payable. She then spent many years in St. Petersburg, Fla., before moving to be closer to her family in Spruce Pine, Ala.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Coy) Smith of Spruce Pine and Barbara Culbertson of Champaign. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
A family-only memorial service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, where she will join her husband at rest.