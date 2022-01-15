DANVILLE — Gladyne “Sue” (Keller) Cordes, 80, of Danville passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022).
Gladyne Sue was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Fairmount, a daughter to Russell and Evelyn Lopp Keller. She graduated from Jamaica High School in 1959. Shortly after graduating, she married high school sweetheart William Lee Cordes. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1993. As the wife of a master sergeant, she and her husband were stationed at various Army bases, from Germany to Ft. Lewis to Ft. Campbell. There, they raised two children, Kimberly Sue and William Lee Jr. Kim passed away suddenly on June 13, 2021.
Survivors include her son, Billy of Georgetown; brother, Jim Keller of Fithian; sister, Linda Thomas of Crawfordsville; grandchildren, Brandon (Kari) Ivy, Adam (Dana) Cordes, Sydnee Allison and Colin Young; great-grandchildren, Parker and Preston Ivy and Emma Cordes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. They were the loves of her life.
Besides her parents, husband and daughter, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Brett Ivy; and brothers, Bill and Richard Keller.
Growing up, Gladyne Sue attended Fairmount Presbyterian Church. She worked as a waitress, hostess and banquet coordinator for many years throughout their time in the Army. She loved working around people and formed many friendships. Always willing to help those in need, she was a loving and kind wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and overall a wonderful woman.
Per her request, Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 6183, is handling cremation, and her ashes will be interred in a private service in Clarksville, Tenn., with her husband, Bill. A celebration of life will be held in Illinois at a later date.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.