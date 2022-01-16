URBANA — Gladys M. Cafin, 84, of Urbana died Thursday (Jan. 13, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
There will be a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Graveside funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Gladys was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Champaign, the oldest child of Henry and Sylvia (Miller) Dalton. She married Melvin Cafin on Feb. 20, 1954, and together, they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Survivors include her son, Russell; two grandchildren, Russell II (Shawnee) and Kia; and three sisters, Sylvia (Wilbur) Tarter, Louise Black and Becky Burnett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin (just one year ago); four brothers; one sister; and her parents.
Gladys was an active person with lots of knowledge to share with others. She held many jobs, including bookkeeping, waitressing at the Apple Dumpling, ceramics and housekeeping, but the job she enjoyed the most was being a homemaker.
Gladys was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
