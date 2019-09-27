CHAMPAIGN — Gladys E. Frame, 91, of Champaign died at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Gladys was born March 28, 1928, in Chambers County, Ala. She was the seventh of eight children born to William Oscar and Eula Wright Wood. She was educated in the public schools of Chambers County, where she excelled in academics and sports. She relocated to Champaign from Columbus, Ga., in 1967.
She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the Devine Victory International Convention at White Sox Park in Chicago in June 1973.
Gladys enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family of five generations. She was also an avid sports fan. She especially loved expressing her Bible-based hope to all and was an active member of the East Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Champaign.
Gladys was employed by the state of Illinois at Adler Zone Center, then later retired as a cook from the University of Illinois in 1990.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Ann Boysaw of Atlanta, Ga., and Betty Scott of Champaign; two grandsons, Gregory Lovell Boysaw (Megan) of Champaign and Darrell Keith Boysaw (Ebony) of Sacramento, Calif.; four great-grandchildren, Paige, Nick, Brandy and Essence; one great-great-granddaughter, Piper; one sister, Annie Ruth Mosley of Auburn, Ala.; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and a host of friends, including her close friend, Katie Henry.
Cremation services were entrusted to Illiana Cremation Society of Danville. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2602 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
