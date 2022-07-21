PALASTINE, Texas — Gladys Marie Smothers, 86, of Palastine, Texas, formerly of Bement, passed away at 6:02 a.m. Friday (July 15, 2022) at Windermere at Cartmell, Palastine.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in Griggsville Cemetery, Griggsville. The Rev. Richard Hazelwood will officiate.
Gladys was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Girard, a daughter of Coy and Bessie Alverna Craig Robinson. She married Walter Smothers on Sept. 15, 1956. He passed away on Oct. 3, 1997, after 41 years of marriage.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Morris of Austin, Texas, and Beverly (Ronald) Fourman of Palestine, Texas; two granddaughters, Whitney (Sean) Fuller of San Antonio, Texas, and Caylee Fourman of Austin; a great-granddaughter, Olive Marie Fuller; a brother, Ronald (Pat) Robinson of Greenville, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Dorothy Harms of Girard and Doris Vanhuss of Virden.
Gladys had a long career as a pharmacy tech working in Bement and Monticello. She was on a bowling league for many years with her best friends, winning quite a few championships along the way. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and crocheting. Her main joy, though, was spending time with her family and friends.
She was the best wife, mom and Grandma Gee to her family that they could've asked for, and she will be tremendously missed by all.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Gladys Marie Smothers.