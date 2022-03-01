ST. JOSEPH — Gladys Mae Munds, 97, of St. Joseph passed away at 10:24 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 27, 2022) at home.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Nathan Montgomery will officiate. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys was born Sept. 13, 1924, in Vance Township, Vermilion County, the daughter of George Cecil and Bertha Mae (Peters) Marsh. She married Alfred E. "Al" Munds on Nov. 7, 1942, in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1997.
She is survived by her children, Geraldine "Jerrie" Ward of Princeton, Ind., Michael Dean "Mick" (Monica) Munds of Monticello and Pat Munds of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Robert Dean (Charolette) Marsh of Newman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Munds; two brothers; two sisters; two great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Bobby Joe Ward.
Gladys worked as a waitress, at Magnavox, Lincolnland Foods, Cap and Gown and retired from the UI Film Center. She was a member of the Jolly Dozen. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards.
Memorials may be made to Salt and Light, 1512 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.