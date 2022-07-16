Gladys Smothers Jul 16, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PALESTINE, Texas — Gladys M. Smothers, 86, died on 6:02 a.m. Friday (July 15, 2022) at Windermere at Cartmell, Palestine, Texas. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos