URBANA — Gladys I. Thilmony, 78, of Urbana, formerly of Paxton, passed away peacefully at home at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019).
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gladys was born June 5, 1941, in Paxton, the daughter of Oscar and Edith Walters Harold. She married Joseph L. Thilmony on Nov. 2, 1957, in Paxton. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2017.
Gladys is survived by one son, Carl Thilmony of Bondville; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe.
Gladys attended Paxton schools. She worked at Sorensons in Paxton, then later Solo Cup in Urbana. She lived in Paxton and Tolono before moving to Urbana in 1987. Gladys was a member of First Lutheran Church, Paxton. She enjoyed fishing and reading.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or First Lutheran Church, Paxton.