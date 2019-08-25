ATWOOD — Glen A. Crist, 83, of Atwood passed away at 11:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the United Church of Atwood, 210 N. Main St., Atwood. The Rev. Mike Drake will officiate. Burial with military rites conducted by the Atwood American Legion-James Reeder Post 770 will be in the Mackville Cemetery in Atwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Glen was born on Oct. 2, 1935, in Arcola. He was a son of Ernest and Lora (Clough) Crist. He married Janet Harshbarger on April 5, 1957, in Atwood.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; two children, Richard Crist and his wife Ericka, and Linda Dyer and her husband Joe, all of Atwood; three grandchildren, Samantha Crist, Zane Crist and Hunter Dyer; and one sister, Frances Goad and her husband Elvin of Arcola.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lois Good.
Glen was an Army veteran and a member of the United Church of Atwood. He retired as a maintenance supervisor at Cabot Corp. of Tuscola.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Glen was always willing to help anyone in need and would often do more than anyone would ever expect.
Memorials may be made to the United Church of Atwood.