DANVILLE — Glen J. Rowell, 67, of Danville died at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services for the Marine Corps veteran will be at noon Friday at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. The Rev. Frank McCullough will officiate. Burial will be in Spinghill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. A public viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.