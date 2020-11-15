SAVOY — Glen Harold Lafenhagen was born Nov. 9, 1928, in rural Philo, a son of Nellie Williams Lafenhagen and Charles L. Lafenhagen.
He died after a brief illness and struggle with COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth Mathews (Jay) of Champaign; granddaughter, Kathryn Mathews of Champaign; and sister, Grace McCarrey of Urbana.
His sisters-in-law surviving him are Millie, Barb and Bonita Bonnell and brother-in-law Jim Nelson. He has many cousins, nieces and nephews who will also miss him
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean; parents; and brother, Leo and wife Mildred.
Also predeceasing him were his brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence Bonnell, Bill Bonnell, Wayne and Lois Bonnell, Jim and Jean Bonnell, Jack Bonnell, Don Bonnell, Dean Bonnell and Quentin McCarrey.
Glen married Mary Jean Bonnell of Sidney in 1949. They were married for 61 years until her death in 2011. They loved dancing together, traveling on bus trips, as well as other travels with siblings and friends. Palm Springs, Calif., was a frequent destination to visit lifelong friends. They moved from their family home in Philo to Savoy in 1999.
He grew up on the family farm in Philo and graduated from Philo High School in 1945. He worked for Farm Service (FS) as a gas truck driver until his enlistment in the Marines in 1952.
On his return from military service in 1954, he was employed at the University of Illinois, ending his long career there in the Civil Engineering Department as an instrument technician. He mentored many graduate students and loved his work; in fact, he was working part time into his eighties.
Glen was a well-known member of the Philo and Champaign County community. In the 1970s, he served on the Village of Philo Board for several years and the Champaign County Board. He was a lifelong member and supported of Philo United Methodist Church, which became Countryside United Methodist Church in 1977. He served on several church committees over the years.
Glen was a member of the Pittman Marine Corps League 1231, Philo American Legion 1171 and BPOE (Elks) 2497. He joined the Centennial Masonic Lodge 747 in 1950 and served as secretary for many years from 1987. He was a life member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Danville. He had also been a Farm Bureau member since 1947. Glen enjoyed the Honor Flight twice, once with his brother-in-law, Chebo McCarrey, in May 2012 and again in August 2014.
He enjoyed golfing at the Orange course in Savoy, shooting skeet at the range and listening to music. He loved to tinker and could fix anything, especially microscopes, clocks and watches.
Most of all, Glen loved his family and visiting with people. For the last four-and-a-half years, he lived at Autumn Fields in Savoy and could be found most days in a rocker out front, enjoying the weather and talking to anyone who had a minute.
In this difficult world in which we live, take a minute to reach out to someone who needs to hear from you, give them a virtual kiss or hug, and remember, tomorrow is not promised.
COVID-19 is real and claimed our father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend in a vicious and rapid manner. Be safe, practice social distancing and wear a mask, not for yourself, but to protect those at risk.
Memorials may be sent to OSF Foundation, 1400 W. Park St., Urbana, or
Mennonite College of Nursing, University Advancement, ISU, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL 61790-8000.
There will be no services due to the pandemic, but condolences and memories may be shared with the family at morganmemorialhome.com.