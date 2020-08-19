THOMASBORO — Glen D. Oppenlander, 82, of Thomasboro, formerly of Oakwood, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Glen was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Chicago, a son of Elmer and Myrtle Oppenlander. He married Tommie Johnson on Dec. 12, 1964, in Chicago, and she preceded him in death.
Survivors include two sons, Donald Johnson of Elkhart, Ind., and John (Susan) Johnson of Sparta; two daughters, April (Gary) Johnson of Chandler, Ariz., and Robin (Mike) Maier of Thomasboro; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a brother and a sister.
Glen had served in the Army National Guard and retired as a property manager for a mobile home park. He enjoyed fishing, camping, old western movies, gardening and his time at Leisure Time Estates in Danville.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.