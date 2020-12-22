Glen Porter Dec 22, 2020 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Glen Porter, 59, of Champaign died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.Funeral services will be at noon today (Tuesday) at Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Dr. Robinson will officiate. Please follow all CDC guidelines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers