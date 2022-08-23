RIDGE FARM — Glen D. Thompson, 83, of Ridge Farm passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Danville.
He was born March 4, 1939, in Marshall, to Ray and Edna Ramoser Thompson.
He was a member of the AECC Ministerial Alliance and the Chrisman Ministerial Alliance. He was the pastor of Friends Chapel in Chrisman and a member of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Wanda Lou Maser Thompson; and two brothers, Herman and Harold Dean Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith Thompson; a son, Eric Thompson of Ridge Farm; two daughters, Juanita Sisk (David) of Terre Haute, Ind., and Yolanda Eckels (Christopher) of Australia; four brothers, Robert Q. Thompson (Carol) of Marshall, Ray R. Thompson (Esther) of Greenup, Warren Thompson (Terri) of Montezuma, Ind., and Melvin Thompson (Jane) of Marshall; four sisters, Marcella Scott (Ron) of Arizona, Janet Hetherington of Danville and Charlotte Brown (Tom) and Wanda K. Pine (Rick), both of Marshall; seven grandchildren, Victorianna Sisk, Gabriel Sisk, Abbagayle Kinsel, Rischala Eckels, Rachel Eckels, Jermemiah Eckels and Noah Eckels; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, with services following at 11 a.m., at Friends Chapel, 20737 E. County Road 2300 North, Chrisman. The Rev. Mary McCrite will officiate.
