CHAMPAIGN — Glenda E. Gill, 102, of Champaign departed this earthly life into her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Savoy.
Glenda was born April 23, 1918, the daughter of Charles E. Jones and Marcella C. Saggs-Jones. She married Samuel Gill on Jan. 13, 1953, in Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held with a one-hour visitation on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Burial will follow service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign-Urbana.