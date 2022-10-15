CISSNA PARK — Glenda A. Krumwiede, 76, of Cissna Park passed away Thursday (Oct. 13, 2022) peacefully at home after enduring a long battle with Alzheimer’s, during which she never gave up on loving life and the people around her.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1946, in Watseka, a daughter of Glenn and Mary Jane (Rudin) Egolf. Glenda married Richard “Rich” Krumwiede in Ash Grove on Aug. 4, 1963. Her husband was her rock, and he cared for her until the end.
Survivors include her husband, Rich Krumwiede of Cissna Park; two sons, Troy (Tiffanie) Krumwiede of Watseka and Rex (Cindy) Krumwiede of Mahomet; four grandchildren, Lauren Krumwiede, J.R. (Stephanie) Krumwiede, Kate Krumwiede and Erin Krumwiede; two great-grandchildren, August and Marley Krumwiede; two brothers, Ron (Jayne) Egolf of Claytonville and Russell (Marilyn) Egolf of Deer Creek; and two sisters, Beth (Dave) Baier of Cissna Park and Dawn (Kirk) Wilson of Highlands Ranch, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ryan Egolf; one sister, Carol Bauer; one brother-in-law, Aaron Bauer; one nephew, Eric Bauer; and one niece, Janice Bauer.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ash Grove. Glenda worked at Cissna Park News for many years and wrote the well-known “Glenda’s Gleanings.” She was a successful licensed Realtor.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ash Grove, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Ash Grove. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service at the church, from 9 to 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ash Grove; St. John Lutheran School, Buckley; or St. Paul Lutheran School, Woodworth. Please share a memory of Glenda at knappfueranlhomes.com.