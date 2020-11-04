SAVOY — Glenda Mae Hull, 72, died at 2:55 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
She was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Galion, Ohio, the daughter of James E. and Doris Hull. Glenda retired from the University of Illinois as a clerk in the Office of Admissions. She had lived in Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
She leaves behind three siblings, Julia Collins and Brian Hull, both of Urbana, and Daniel Hull of Troy, Mo.; four children, Ozell Thomas Hall of Tyrone, Pa., Dawn McConkey of Hampton, Va., James McConkey of Champaign and Roy Dunaway Jr. of Urbana; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 6, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, followed by a burial service at 2 p.m. at East Lawn Burial Park, Urbana. The Rev. Julia Melgreen will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Glenda’s name may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. Condolences to the family may be offered online at heathandvaughn.com.