CHAMPAIGN — Glenda Slack, 71, of Mattoon passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. She spent most of her life in Champaign, but her heart was always in Tennessee, where she passed.
She left her imprint throughout the city of Champaign as well as the family she leaves behind. They are her loving sister and brother-in-law and several nieces, nephews and cousins, who all remember her fondly. She also leaves behind three children and their spouses, Mary (Randy), Julie (Ken) and Daniel (Jill); and five grandchildren, Michael (Crystal), Cory, Andrew (Emma), Hunter and Maranda; as well as two great-grandchildren, who usurped us all, Precious Paul and Cute Claire.
Although we will miss the love she had for us all, the knowledge that she is no longer hurting and has been reunited with family who left before her warms our hearts. We love you Mom, Grandma, Sis and Aunt Glenda. Love from all of us, and we’ll give you huge hugs when we see you again!