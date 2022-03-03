CHAMPAIGN — Glendale Burge, 93, of Champaign passed away at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy, on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).
He was born on May 15, 1928, in Wood County, Wis., the son of Gustav and Emma (Hahm) Burge. He was a graduate of Gibson City High School, Class of 1945. He married his wife of 49 years, Cathy (Cooper) Burge, on July 18, 1973, in Urbana, and she survives.
He is also survived by his sons, David (Nancy) Burge and Matthew Burge; daughter, Marsha Bates; foster daughter, Stevie Dupriest; grandchildren, Anna Bates, Michael (Marie) Burge, Scott (Alicia) Burge, Eric (Kellie) Burge and Christy (Cameron) Crouch; great-grandchildren, Ashley Burge, Evan Burge, Logan Burge, Isaac Burge, Emma Burge, Jared Crouch, Morgan Burge, Olivia Crouch and Maxwell Burge; brother-in-law, Robert (Ann) Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gerhard, Gerald, Evelyn and Gene Burge; son, Stephen Burge; and granddaughter, Jennifer (Odie) Bates.
Glendale was an avid fisherman, hunter and lover of the outdoors. He worked in sales his entire career. He always had a smile, joke or story. He loved to dance and would never turn down a game of euchre. He was a member of the Champaign Lions Club, Elks Lodge 2497 of Savoy, a fellow in the Loyal Order of Moose and a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in his name to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will be on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. He will be interred at Melvin Cemetery, Melvin.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.