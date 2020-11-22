Glendell G. Buckner II Nov 22, 2020 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DULUTH, Minn. — Glendell Gene Buckner II, 50, of Duluth, Minn., formerly of Bement, died Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at home.Due to COVID-19, private services will be held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers