FARMER CITY — Glenn Allen Stultz Jr., 76, of Farmer City passed away at 2:50 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Glenn Allen and Mary Ann Martinez Stultz Sr., who both have passed along with his sister, Christine Reeves.
He is survived by two brothers, Lenny and Robert Reeves. He is also survived by his wife, Minnie E. Grindle, whom he married July 15, 1967, in Vancouver, Wash.
Glenn and Minnie have six children, Cindy (Mark) Ewald of New Port Richey, Fla., Laurel (Dale) Schneman of Mansfield, Benjamen Stultz of Farmer City, Edythe (John) Hinilca of New Port Richey, Fla., Margaret (Jim) Spencer of Spring Hill, Fla., and Kate Gilley of Fredericksburg, Va. Glenn also has 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Glenn served in the U.S. Air Force. He then graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in science. He spent his career in the field of agronomy. He spent the end of his career working in sales for Kohler Engines. He was an avid aviator and enjoyed being outside.
Please make donations to Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Private services will be held at a later date.