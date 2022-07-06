MORELIA, Mexico — Glenn A. Buskirk Jr., 64, passed away in the early morning of Friday, May 15, 2022, at his adopted home Morelia, Mexico.
Glenn was born July 21, 1957, in Danville to Tera and Glenn Buskirk Sr. He joined the Navy in his youth and upon retiring, he sailed around the world. — "Changes in latitude, changes in attitude." — Then he met his wife, Maria Beatriz, and shared a true love that only the fortunate few experience. — “With a little love and luck, we will get by.”
Glenn was a naval officer and also worked as a mail carrier and at the side of his wife in her flower shop and was a tireless volunteer. His latest and most important volunteer adventure was at Casa Hogar Irekani, where Glenn and Beatriz spent hours sharing their time and love the children and other fellow volunteer friends!
His life was filled with adventure, traveling to over 50 countries and around the United States in an RV for five years with his beloved wife to just name some of his many adventures. — "Mother, mother ocean, I have heard your call. Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was 3 feet tall.”
And in every place they traveled, he always found the best vegetarian restaurants and world-renowned jazz clubs in the area. He loved music of all kinds, and it led him to be a Parrot Head who saw Jimmy Buffet in concert over 100 times!
He was a long time Boy Scout Leader and Freemason and was active in the San Diego Vegetarian Society and the Sierra Club to just name a few of the many organizations that he loved and supported.
Glenn’s world was like a book that he opened, devoured, explored and then shared the knowledge with those he loved. And now, his book has been closed and the world will miss his remarkably selfless heart. He shared his love, friendship, compassion and knowledge freely and generously with not only his family and friends, but also everyone he ever met, as well as complete strangers. — "Fins to the left, fins to the right." — And now we, his family and friends, must take all the love, knowledge, kindness and generosity that Glenn shared so willingly with us to everyone that we crossed paths with as he did with us. — “If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn A. Buskirk Sr.; maternal grandparents, Maxine and Harold McGlosoon; and paternal grandparents, Rymond and Bernice Buskirk.
Glenn is survivied by his wife, Maria Beatriz Buskirk; a stepson, Robert Cervantes; a daughter-in-law, Tiffany Cervantes; four grandchildren, Gabriel, Cali, Michael and Isabella; his mother, Tera Buskirk; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin and Randy Buskirk and their wives, Cissy and Kim; two nieces, Samantha and Stephanie; two nephews, Brandon and Sean Buskirk; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at First United Methodist Church, 702 Plum St., Marshall, with Pastor Robert Sabo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested memorial contributions be made to Casa Hogar Irekani of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico. Condolences may be offered at pearcefuneralservices.com.