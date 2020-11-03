URBANA — Glenn J. Davis, 35, recently of Urbana and previously of Mokena, died suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in St. Louis. He was surrounded by his parents and brother, Lee, as he passed and made the ultimate gift of life when he chose to be an organ donor upon his death.
Glenn was born April 2, 1985, to Melanie and James WIlliamson, in Seminole County, Fla. As an infant, he and his two brothers came to live with his maternal aunt, Margaret (Peg) Davis, and her husband, Joe, and spent his entire life as their son.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Peg Davis (nee Reasor); siblings, Cheryl O’Leary, Jeff (Jodi), Jana, Carrie (Deepak) Chandwani, Lee (Serenity) and Zach; maternal aunts; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
He attended Lincoln-Way East High School, where he earned his degree in 2003. As a child, he would flash a wide toothy grin as he got into mischief, often with Lee and Zach in tow, and leave a trail of cheese or cheesy fingerprints along his path. Usually sporting a baseball cap and a hooded sweatshirt, he was fiercely loyal to his friends and loved hanging out, listening to music or going on road trips, to the ocean preferably. He was a talented artist, a gifted writer, and he loved animals.
A private memorial will be held by his family.
Condolenses can be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel at 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Glenn was so grateful for the help he received when it was needed. To honor his memory, he would want us all to do that for others — hug someone, buy their groceries, give them an opportunity. If you’d like to make a donation in his honor, contact Mid-America Transplant of St. Louis at midamericatransplant.org or any charity of your choice.