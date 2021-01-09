ST. JOSEPH — Glenn Fisher, 81, of St. Joseph passed away at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Freese Funeral Home 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn was born July 22, 1939, at St. Joseph, the son of Floyd and Louise Redenbough Fisher. He married Mary Carson on June 5, 1965, at St. Joseph. She preceded him on April 16, 2017.
He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Fisher of Champaign, and granddaughter, Karson Peters of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Andrew, and daughter Karen Fisher-Peters.
Glenn was a member of the St. Joseph United Methodist Church.
He worked at St. Joseph-Ogden High School for 30-plus years as the Head Custodian.
Glenn took pride in making sure the ball fields were in excellent condtion.
He was a board member and cemetery sexton at Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.