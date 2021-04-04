CHAMPAIGN — Glenn Harms II, 71, of Champaign passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at IU Health Hospital, Indianapolis.
Cremation rights have been accorded, and there will be a celebration of life from 5 to 9 p.m. April 17 at the Champaign VFW.
Glenn was born July 31, 1949, in Urbana, to parents Glenn and Alma (Kennedy) Harms. They preceded him in death.
Glenn attended Champaign High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1970.
He married his wife, Diane (Kempe) Harms, on July 12, 1969, in Champaign.
During his career, he worked as a truck driver. He drove a milk truck for many years and most recently delivered construction supplies.
Glenn was a member of the VFW and local Moose Lodge.
Family was always the No. 1 priority for Glenn, and he will surely be missed by his loved ones and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Harms; two sons, James (Glenda) Harms and Jon (Melinda) Harms; and four grandchildren, Jacob Harms, Joseph Harms, Kailea Harms and Jonathan Harms.
