ST. JOSEPH — Glenn S. (Sandy) Hayes Jr., 77, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, March 23, 2022, at the Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Newman.
No public services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Jamestown, N.Y., the son of Glenn S. Sr. and June (Dietz) Hayes Peters. He married Georgia (Gina) Kovacs on June 30, 1979, in Dunkirk, N.Y. She preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2022.
Glenn is survived by his children, Debbie (Patrick) Zagorski of St. Joseph, Michelle Roesener of Cleveland, Tenn., Michael (Joey Ciraolo) Kovacs of Forestville, Calif., Miranda Orsted of North Carolina and Christopher Glenn (Aurora Erickson) Hayes of Lowell, Mass.; and sister, Marcia Hayes of Chicago. Six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife; sister, Donna M. June Hayes; and parents.
Glenn's life was dedicated to service of his country and his family. He is a veteran of the Vietnam era and served from 1965-1967 in the 6314th Civil Engineering Squadron of the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of sergeant. For his service, he received the NDSM, SAEMR, AFGCM, AFLSA and AFSM. His service allowed him to travel the world, although most of his time was at the Osan Air Force Base in Osan, Korea.
He took the skills gained during those years to his career. A journeyman machinist by trade, Glenn worked for Great Lakes Color Printing in Dunkirk, N.Y., until its closure in 1990. In 2012, he retired from Advanced Filtration Systems Inc. in Champaign. When not at work, he enjoyed photography, computers, radio, hunting and, perhaps most famously, storytelling. He passed many of those interests — and his humor and work ethic — to his family.
