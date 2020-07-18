CAMARGO — Glenn Michael Rothermel, 60, of Camargo, passed away on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Broadlands. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m.
Mike was born on June 20, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa. His parents were Glenn E. and Shirley Rothermel. Mike graduated in 1978 from ABL High School in Broadlands. He married his wife, Judy, on Oct. 21, 1982, and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran of Broadlands.
Mike was a member of the Blacksmith and Boilermakers Local 1626. He was also a member of the Laborers Union for over 20 years. Mike worked at Clifford-Jacobs Forging for 16 years. He loved his family and enjoyed weekend camping trips to Lake Mattoon.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; his mother, Shirley of St. Joseph; his daughter, Rebecca (Darrell) St. Clair of Charleston; his sister, Susan (David) Allen of St. Joseph; his granddaughter, Mariah St. Clair; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn E. Rothermel, on April 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family.
Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.