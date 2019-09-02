RANTOUL — Glenn David Pondenis, 78, of Rantoul passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, after a long illness.
Glenn was born June 23, 1941, in Palos Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and son, Shawn.
Surviving are his son, Brian David (Holly) Pondenis, and grandchildren, Vivian Bree Pondenis and Calvin David Pondenis, all of Charleston.
He was very sociable and had many friends. Heather Soder, Holly’s sister, of Broadlands was a “bonus” daughter-in-law to him, and they enjoyed each other’s company very much, often discussing politics or horses. Besides spending Sunday dinners with his son and grandchildren, Glenn also enjoyed corresponding with another special friend, Frank Rassmusson, about shared hobbies such as electronics and audio equipment.
A celebration of life service will be held at Sawa’s Old Warsaw Restaurant, 9200 W. Cermak Road, Broadview, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 1 p.m.