SARASOTA, Fla. — Glenn Richard Arnold, 97, formerly of Champaign County, died Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Glenn was born Sept. 6, 1923, in Ludlow. Preceding him in death were his parents, Clifford and Lenore (Pearson); son, Dennis Arnold, and daughter-in-law, Peggie (Hill) Arnold, of San Diego; brother, James Arnold of Loveland, Colo.; and wife of 64 years, Ella Mae (Stanford) Arnold.
He married D. Kim Sayre-Arnold in 2010. She survives. Other survivors include sister Rita (Arnold) Matthews of Modesto, Calif.; sister-in-law Jackie (Wilson) Arnold; daughter Robin (Arnold) Strater of Estero, Fla.; granddaughter Rian (Tyler) Roland; great-granddaughters Avery and Emilia Roland of Evanston; stepchildren Shay Patterson, DJ Whalen, Jason Holsinger and Catrina Holsinger; and many stepgrandchildren.
Glenn’s life work was in the grocery business, beginning at his father’s Happy Hour grocery store in Ludlow, followed by 30 years with J.M. Jones/SuperValu Foods in Urbana. Upon retirement, he became co-owner of Paxton IGA grocery for nearly 20 years.
Glenn, aka “Butch,” “Dad,” GRAmpy” and “Uncle Fuzz,” was a positive person, always with a kind word for everyone. His favorite expression was, “Are we having fun yet?” He enjoyed traveling, boating, camping, photography, reading and especially helping others. While living in Ludlow, he was volunteer fire chief and Boy Scout master for many years.
A memorial celebration of his extraordinary life will be planned at a future date.