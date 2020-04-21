HOMER — Glenn E. Rothermel, 86, of Homer passed away at 12:45 p.m. Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Private family graveside services will be held with Pastor John Sharp officiating. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is assisting the family.
Glenn was born on the family farm on Jan. 2, 1934, in Homer, the son of George and Helena “Lena” Luth Rothermel. He married Shirley Bane on Jan. 7, 1956, in Broadlands. She survives.
Survivors also include his son, Glenn Michael (Judy) Rothermel of Camargo; daughter, Susan (David) Allen of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Rebecca (Darrell) St. Clair and Logan Allen; and great-granddaughter, Mariah St. Clair.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Florence Wienke, Hilda Voss and Alice Messman.
Glenn had a strong faith, loved his family and was a friend to many. He was a lifelong farmer and loved raising cattle and hogs. Glenn was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday school.
He was also a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau. He served as vice president of the Champaign County Mental Health Board and helped with Gideons.
Glenn graduated in 1952 from Allerton High School, where he played basketball. He obtained his real estate license and enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird-watching and fellowship. Glenn was an avid sports fan and especially liked Illini football, basketball and Chief Illiniwek.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands.