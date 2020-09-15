DES PLAINES — Glenn E. Unzicker, 89, peacefully passed away Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at home.
He was born June 23, 1931, in Fisher, a son of Roy R. and Minnie Wright Unzicker. He married Martha A. Skillings on Dec. 27, 1952, in Mansfield. They have been married for 67 happy years. Martha survives in Naperville.
Also surviving are their son, David Unzicker of Naperville, and two grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Fry and Kimberly (Joshua) Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Eyvonne Stroh and Velda Householter; three brothers, Virgil, Kenneth and Paul Unzicker; and his daughter-in-law, Carolynn Unzicker.
Glenn graduated from Fisher High School in 1948, where he was co-captain of his basketball team and a proud Fisher Bunnie. He was a union electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers with over 50 years of service, receiving his 50-year pin, but he still had a farmer's heart. He enjoyed weekly Sunday dinners and vacations to Walt Disney World with his family, the Chicago Cubs, and adding too much cinnamon to Martha’s delicious baking! His greatest enjoyment was his family, and he thoroughly loved their times together.
Memorial visitation: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2 to 4 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation, and a private family burial will take place at a later date. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit friedrich-jones.com.