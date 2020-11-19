FISHER — Gloria Ann Brown, 87, of Fisher, formerly of Champaign, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born July 15, 1933, in LaHarpe, a daughter of Virgil and Gladys (Peck) Miller. She married Eugene L Brown on June 29, 1958, in Durham. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2008.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin (Jackie) Brown of Concord, N.C., and Randy (Donna) Brown of Savoy; and a grandson, Logan Brown of Concord.
Gloria raised her two sons and was a loving, attentive mother. She enjoyed collecting antiques and various sporting events, especially basketball. She was a strong woman and will be missed greatly.
There will be a visitation, with social distancing and masks enforced, on Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral services will be private with burial in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.