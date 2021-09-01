DANVILLE — Gloria D. Dye-Hill, 75, of Danville, died at 10:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 26, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A public viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Saints Synagogue Church of God in Christ, 2605 E. Main St., Danville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Funeral services will be at noon Friday at New Life Church of Faith. Pastor Tommie Reed will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is handling arrangements.