CHAMPAIGN — Gloria H. Dixon transitioned home to glory on Monday (June 15, 2020).
She was the eldest of six children born to Daisy Lee and William B. Hegman. Born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., Gloria grew up at Collins Chapel CME Church, where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior early in life.
Gloria received her education in Memphis, Tenn. She graduated from Manassas High School in Memphis, Tenn., in 1958 and received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., in 1964. She later became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc.
Upon moving to Champaign, she met and married her love and friend, Nathaniel "Nate" Dixon on Nov. 23, 1975. With him, she enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with family.
When her health began to fail and she could no longer travel, she enjoyed simply sitting outside and reading her Bible with her best friend. She never complained.
Gloria was a dedicated mother and loved on her grandchildren with no limits. Given her love for children, she taught countless children in New Madrid, Mo., and the Champaign Unit 4 school district before she retired in 2002.
In retirement, she served her community by tutoring, working at St. Luke CME food pantry and serving on the advisory boards of the Douglass Library and Frances Nelson Health Center.
Gloria loved her church family at St. Luke CME Church in Champaign. She served on the Steward Board, Women’s Fellowship, EP Murchison and Black History Clubs. Gloria received the Central Illinois Dorcas Fellowship Award for her endless hours of service.
Gloria will be survived and missed most by her husband, Nathaniel "Nate" Dixon; three children, Deborah Parrish of Chicago, Kenneth (Theresa) Dixon of Douglasville, Ga., and Angela (Philip) Hassell of Champaign; two brothers, Michael and Harold Hegman of Memphis, Tenn., and three sisters, Brenda (Larry Hart) of Olive Branch, Miss., and Carol Hegman and Marilyn Davis of Memphis, Tenn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Daisy Hegman; and two sons, John Parrish and Wendell Dixon.
A celebration of life will commence at 12 noon on June 19, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. The Rev. Dr. Perrico J. Robinson Sr. of St. Luke CME Church will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A public viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, Urbana.
Due to CDC regulations, number restrictions will be enforced. Services will be live-streamed via the Leek & Sons Funeral Home page.