DANVILLE — Gloria Jean Hoskins was born Aug. 19, 1956, to Margaret Hunter-Hoskins and James Hoskins, in Como, Miss. Gloria relocated to Danville in 1960 with her family. In 1967, Gloria confessed a hope in Christ at the age of 10 and was baptized at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She later became a member of Lighthouse Ministries. She was a faithful member and cheerful giver. Gloria was a member of the Spiritual Connection singing group. Her favorite song was “Won’t it be Grand." Gloria obtained an associate in applied science from Danville Area Community College. Over the years, she worked at District 118 and Church’s Chicken but later retired from Danville Correctional Center in 2016.
Gloria enjoyed playing cards, bingo, movies, taking care of kids, grocery shopping and cooking. She was known in the community for her famous dressing and African baked chicken. Gloria devoted her life to helping everyone she met. She was a foster parent to countless children over the years and adopted some.
She leaves to cherish her memory Brandon (Ken’Niesha) Hoskins, Stephon Osby and Malcolm, Teddy and Lahron Hoskins; daughters Nicole Osby and Kylier Hoskins; 17 grandchildren, Donica (Ervin) Wheeler, Eric II, Essence and Erien Smith, Ta’Kavion, D’Jameia, Nathanael and Za’Kyiah Hoskins, Zarria Dillion, Ollie Williams, Robert Jackson, A’Laiya Greene, Royal and Tre’Zur Richardson, Lanillia Hill, Stephon Jr., Stephon II and Za’Khi and Zoie Osby; four great-grandchildren, Sariah, Mina, Ervin II and Elani Wheeler; siblings, Charles (Linda) Hoskins, Shirley (Carl) Lewis, Rosie Chenault and Ricky (LaLita) Hoskins; special friends Lisa and Diane; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ericka Hoskins; and granddaughter, Za’Nhia Hill.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Friday, May 28, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at 11 a.m. A public viewing will be on Thursday, May 27, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Pastor Ricky Hoskins will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.