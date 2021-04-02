IRVINE, Calif. — Gloria J. Secore, 68, of Irvine, Calif., passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. A celebration of life will follow at the Farmstead Barn in Champaign. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the state of Illinois mandate of wearing a mask. You may go to c-uphd.org for the updated regulations in Champaign County.
In memory of Gloria Jane Secore, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Amanda Jean Secore; husband, William Briggs Secore; sister, Glenda Jean Waller; and brothers, Forrest Martinie, Larry Martinie and Jerry Martinie.
Gloria Jane Secore was born in Champaign at Burnham Hospital, the second child of Forrest Wayne Martinie and Madge Hance. She was married to William Briggs Secore on Oct. 26, 1974, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in San Clemente, Calif. Following her marriage, she was a junior high school teacher in Bakersfield, Calif., before becoming a homemaker in Irvine.
She continued to volunteer extensively for National Charity League, Meals on Wheels, Family Forward, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Orange County Food Bank and a founding member of Assistant League of Irvine. She also was the soccer, dance, cheer, religious ed, PTA and Girl Scout mom!
With our deepest gratitude, her family is appreciative for their family, friends and community’s condolences, grace, love and support.
Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home, Paris, Ill., is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information and online condolences, please go to stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com