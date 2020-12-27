OREGON, Wis. — Gloria Audrey Weidner, 90, of Oregon, Wis., formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, and White Heath, passed away Monday (Dec. 21, 2020).
I was born June 17, 1930, in Everett, Wash., to James E. and Judith M. (Zetterburg) Eslick. When I was just 1 year old, we moved to Orange, Mass., where my mother was raised. The trip was made in a 1928 Model T Ford, taking two weeks, traveling over primitive dirt roads. I always wanted to be a nurse, so after graduating from Orange High School, I entered the nursing school at Greenfield, Mass., affiliated with Boston hospitals. The gals in my class were all like sisters to me, and I could write a book about our experiences and all the laughs we had! I genuinely believe we need humor to carry us through stressful times.
It was at my graduation from nursing school that I met my husband, Thomas, on a blind date. He was in the Air Force at Westover Air Base, and several airmen were dating many of our nurses at that time. We were engaged in six months and got married in 1953 after his return from a year stationed in Saudi Arabia. Our sons, Thomas and Kurt, were born in Massachusetts, and after that, we moved to Perrysburg, Ohio, my husband’s hometown, in 1955. I worked part time at St. Luke's Hospital in Toledo until the birth of our third son, Gregg.
Now with three little boys to raise, that was the end of my nursing career. We were members of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, where I taught Sunday school for several years, was president of the Women of the Church, coordinator of the Prayer Chain and organized the Women’s Lutheran World Relief project.
In 1968, we moved to White Heath, where I volunteered for the Red Cross and was part-time nurse at a school there.
In 1978, Tom and I moved back to Perrysburg and traveled the world, saw and met so many wonderful places and people. Funny to write this such a long time ago, but every time we took off to distant lands, we realized more and more how fragile life is.
I was married to Tom for 54 years, a wonderful man, my soul mate, who died in 2007.
My sons, Thomas J. (Christine) of Normal, Kurt C. (Karen) of Commerce, Ga., and Gregg A. (Carol) of Belleville, Wis., gave me nine grandchildren, Gabrielle, Grace, Hillary, Matthew, Trevor, Clayton, Justin, Zachary and Jacob; and 17 great-grandchildren, who have been the core and joy of my life! I will always cherish my memories of the blessed life I have had!
Services for Gloria will be private. She will be buried in Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, in the spring with a celebration of Gloria’s life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be made to the family online at walkerfuneralhomes.com.