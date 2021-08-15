CHAMPAIGN — Billy Joel had a hit song titled "Only the Good Die Young." It must be true, because on July 26, 2021, the Lord called our son home.
Glyn Marsh II was born April 16, 1984, in Urbana, the son of Glyn Oliver Marsh and Gloria Leslie Marsh.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria of Champaign (her partner, Jeffrey Pribble, whom Glyn called and thought of as a dad); grandmother, Shirley Mohr of Springfield; uncle, Daniel Mohr of Springfield; and aunt, Sharon Sperduti (Peter), and cousin, Zachary, of Spring, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandfather Donald Mohr of Springfield; and great-grandparents Glenn and Kathyrn Sharp of Springfield.
He graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 2003. He was an accomplished soccer goalie for the Bulldogs for four years and highly regarded as one of the best in Central Illinois.
His love and passion in life was his family — his mother and he had an unbreakable bond. Through trials and tribulation in his life, one thing was constant: their love.
If you knew Glyn, then you knew he loved to fish. He joined the Champaign County Bassmasters and was a two-time Angler of the Year. He attributed his success to his father and grandfather. He also had a hobby of painting Bob Ross pictures.
He was a member of Champaign/Urbana Elks Lodge #2497. He was employed at LS Building Products. His co-workers referred to him as the Polar Pop guy.
A gathering in his honor will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Elks Lodge, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. Please feel free to come by, share a story and reflect why our loss is heaven's gain.
Memorials can be made to Champaign/Urbana Elks Lodge #2497 in Glyn's memory.