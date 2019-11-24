CHAMPAIGN — Glyn O. Marsh, 71, of Champaign died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Glyn was born July 26, 1948, in Pineville, La. Glyn was a distinguished Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart for his service.
He is survived by his wife, Kamala, of Champaign; son, Glyn O. Marsh II of Champaign; and two sisters, Nettie Marsh York of Kingwood, Texas, and Gloria Marsh Mouille of Palmetto, La.
A private graveside service will be held at Danville National Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.