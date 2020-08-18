SAVOY — Goldie Ruth Hutchcraft, 92 years young, passed peacefully with her family by her side and to the music of “Spanish Eyes,” her favorite song to dance to with her one and only soulmate of 58 years, and love, her husband, Gerald, who preceded her in death in 2003.
She leaves behind one daughter, Donna Hutchcraft Fackler (Craig), and two sons, Gerald (Jerry) Gene Hutchcraft Jr. (Glenda) and James (Jim) Allen Hutchcraft (MaryAnn). She had four grandchildren whom she adored, Wendy Hutchcraft Allen, Kristin Hutchcraft and Sean and Shannon Fackler, and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Lauren Fackler.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1927 in Elliott, to Jessie and Marie Boyd; they preceded her in death. She graduated from Champaign High School in 1945 and was “THE house engineer” of her family; along with her and Gerald, they were co-owners of Hutchcraft Van Service/United Van Lines, along with Gerald’s brother and his wife, Orin and Joanne. Goldie loved people, and with her infectious laugh, everybody enjoyed being with her, wherever she was. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, on the Hutchcraft Van Service team at Elmwood Bowl, and then Western Bowl, bridge, Kings in the Corner, golf, lifetime member of the Elks, and spending the winters in Lakeland, Fla.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother, Lucille Barndollar, Sally Hein and Jessie Boyd Jr.
A graveside service will be attended by immediate family only due to the COVID-19 environment.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to made in memory of Goldie Hutchcraft to Harbor Light Hospice, 332 Marion Ave. #N1, Forsyth, IL 62535, or Kirby Medical Center Hospice Care Foundation, 1000 Medical Center Drive, Monticello, IL 61856. A combination of these two incredible medical services made the transition into the end of her life extremely peaceful and respectful for Goldie and her family.
