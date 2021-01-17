CHAMPAIGN — Gordon A. Beck, 81, formerly of Champaign, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Aledo.
Gordon was born June 24, 1939, in Champaign, a son of Oscar and Louise (Bayler) Beck. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy at U.S. NAAS Whiting Field in Florida.
He worked in communications for Illinois Bell, AT&T, Lucent Technologies and State Farm. He retired from State Farm in 2004. Gordon enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, watching football, and rooting for the Chicago Bears.
He is survived by two children, Jennifer Beck of Mesa, Ariz., and Michael (Emily) Beck of Greenwood, Ind.; and three grandchildren, Anna, Eden and Lucy Beck.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron; and sister, Carolyn.
Cremation rites will be accorded with Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign.