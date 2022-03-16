GALVA — Gordon J. Collinson, 89, of Galva, formerly of Champaign and Delavan, died at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Courtyard Estate, Galva.
Cremation will be accorded, and a memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Rux Funeral Home, 313 Market St., Galva. Private inurnment will follow in Galva Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2102 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820.
He was born March 24, 1932, in Galva, the son of Joseph I. and Doris A. (Smith) Collinson. He married Marie G. Anderson on Sept. 7, 1950, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 20, 1984. He later married Joan Countryman on May 11, 1985.
Survivors include his wife of Galva; seven children, Cathy (Rick) Colbert of Mansfield, Doug Collinson of Couer d’Alene, Idaho, James (Bonnie) Headley of Galva, Carlin (Robert) Follis of Galva, Cherrie (Richard) Rosander of Cambridge, Jeff (Brenda) Puckett of Vinita, Okla., and Brian Headley of Galva; a brother, Leo (Virginia) Collinson of Galva; 15 grandchildren, Codi (Jamie), Roth (Kristina), H.R. III, Jake (Hailey), Mia, Jill, Andy, Scott, Laurie, Nicole, Carson, Hank, Alison, Mollie and Jesse; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold Dean and Lyle; a sister, Leotta; and two sons, Greg Collinson and John Headley.
Gordon worked as a union electrician. He was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge and a collector of treasures and enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting and spending time at the family cabin.
