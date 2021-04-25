TUSCOLA — Gordon F. “Gordo” Adams, 82, of Tuscola, passed away Thursday morning, April 22, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial with military rites accorded will be held in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Gordon was born March 28, 1939, in Charleston, the son of Henry M. and Elizabeth Lewis Adams. He married the love of his life, Phyllis A. Turner, on June 18, 1959, in Tuscola. She survives.
Also surviving are his son, Eric Adams and Emily Gurley of Baltimore; his daughter, Kristina (Shandon) Smith of Tuscola; four grandchildren, Odin Adams, Lillian Adams, Brix Smith and Vivienne Smith; and two sisters, Mary Burress of Tuscola and Lois Reeves of Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Woodrow Adams; and three sisters, Nancy Fritz, Fannie Mae Abney and Delora Woodfall.
Gordon served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era’s Cuban Missile Crisis.
He began his career as a carpenter for Lake Construction, where he learned his trade from two of the best men he ever knew. Following that, he and his brothers-in-law formed Adams & Turner Brothers Construction, which later became Adams Construction. His motto was “Difficult done immediately, impossible may take a little bit longer.”
He was a lifetime member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge and a past member of the Mattoon Eagles Lodge and American Legion.
Gordon enjoyed his profession, playing cards, car shows and traveling.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.