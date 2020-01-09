CHAMPAIGN — Gordon W. Johnson, 89, of Champaign passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Dec. 25, 1930, to J. Elam and V. Beth (Meisenheimer) Johnson in Sublet and grew up in Dixon.
Gordon will be deeply missed by his three children, G. Bradley Johnson (Tina), Randall Johnson (Susan) and DeAnne Kristof (Joe); and five grandchildren, Lauren, Ross, Regan, Andrew and Natalie.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Frances, in 2016 and one infant grandson.
He was a 50-year member of First Presbyterian Church of Champaign and served as an elder, deacon and Christian education board member.
Gordon was a Korean War veteran having served in the Army Corps of Engineers.
He graduated from the University of Illinois with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geology. He had a lifelong love for teaching spanning over 35 years. He taught science at Franklin, Jefferson and Edison junior high schools in Champaign.
He enjoyed fishing, stamp collecting, tending his raspberry patch and sharing meals and laughter with his family and best friends, Betty and Gary Wiseman.
Per his wishes, a private family service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign.
Memorials may be made to the church. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements. Please share cherished memories or condolences online at morganmemorialhome.com.