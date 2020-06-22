ARMSTRONG — Gordon Gene Wilber, 85, of Armstrong passed away at 1:43 a.m. Friday (June 19, 2020) at home.
Gordon was born on Feb. 19, 1935, in Rossville, the son of Paul and Dorothae (McMillin) Wilber. He married Melba Zeigler on Aug. 29, 1959, in Hillsdale. She preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 2015.
He is survived by two sons, Craig Wilber of Armstrong and Justin Wilber of East Moline; sister-in-law, Pam Zeigler of St. Cloud, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sisters, Gwelda Osterbur and Ghlela O’Bryan.
Gordon graduated from Armstrong High School and the University of Illinois with a degree in agriculture. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961.
Gordon worked for the federal government for over 30 years at Rock Island Arsenal, until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the I & I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club. Gordon enjoyed riding motorcycles, golfing, camping, farming and antique tractors.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Partlow Cemetery, with Pastor George Desmond officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Gordon’s life. Condolences may be sent to the family on his everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.